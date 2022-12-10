Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Further Reading
