State Street Corp Buys 47,904 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.62% of Sun Communities worth $912,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.