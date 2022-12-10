Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Kimco Realty worth $63,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Kimco Realty by 194.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,023 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.71 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 237.84%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

