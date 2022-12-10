Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 325,234 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.34% of Adient worth $65,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

