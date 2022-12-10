Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $64.22 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $64,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE NSA opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.