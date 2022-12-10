Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Genpact worth $59,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 1,456.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Announces Dividend

Shares of G stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

