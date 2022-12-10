Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 76,809 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.00% of Workiva worth $68,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 130.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $139.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Workiva

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

