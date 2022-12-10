Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $69,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.