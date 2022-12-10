Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.64% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $69,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,485. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

