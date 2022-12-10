Peter J. Benevides Sells 1,786 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 1,786 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $12,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of OLO opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
