PDT Partners LLC Has $992,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 373.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Pulmonx worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUNG opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
