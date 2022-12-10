PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.