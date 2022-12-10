10,825 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 60.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $492,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $92.30 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

