PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

