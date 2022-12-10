PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $83,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

