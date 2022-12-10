PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 5.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.8 %

NuVasive stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NuVasive to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

