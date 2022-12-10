PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 344.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 76.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 106.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,910,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,877,171.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

