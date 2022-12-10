PDT Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,375 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

