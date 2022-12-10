PDT Partners LLC Buys 18,493 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 447.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 243.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 156,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 76.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($56.75) to €54.60 ($57.47) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.53.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

