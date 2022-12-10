PDT Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory Company Profile

Shares of FOXF opened at $99.93 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.