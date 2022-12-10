PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACN opened at $288.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.28. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

