PDT Partners LLC Sells 84,520 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,520 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

