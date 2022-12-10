PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

