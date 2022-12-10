PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

