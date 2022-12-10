ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of ChampionX worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 342,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CHX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

