M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 406.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 634.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 485.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

