PDT Partners LLC Sells 12,177 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $12.20 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

