PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

