PDT Partners LLC Purchases 20,600 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Outset Medical worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,718 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OM opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

