PDT Partners LLC Buys 8,245 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Renasant by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

