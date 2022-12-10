Peter J. Benevides Sells 1,786 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 1,786 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $12,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OLO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OLO opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

