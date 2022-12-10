PDT Partners LLC Sells 27,855 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,855 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $650,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,751,785.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,935 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

