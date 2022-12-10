PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.4% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 99,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 770.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 223,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.