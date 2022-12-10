PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.4% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 99,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 770.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 223,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
