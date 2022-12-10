PDT Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

