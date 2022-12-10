PDT Partners LLC Sells 122,197 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,197 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Infinera worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,861,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 726,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Infinera Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

