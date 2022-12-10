Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,282 shares of company stock valued at $399,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

