America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Position Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Stephens cut their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 0.2 %

About America’s Car-Mart

Shares of CRMT opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $470.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

