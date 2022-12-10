PDT Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 77.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 46.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 217,635 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.2% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 88.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 61,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

