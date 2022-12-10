PDT Partners LLC Sells 129,897 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,897 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

HRTX stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.