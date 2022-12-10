PDT Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Andersons by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Andersons had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.