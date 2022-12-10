PDT Partners LLC Purchases 7,900 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $15,158,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $6,405,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

