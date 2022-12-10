PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,909 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Adecoagro worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 1,312,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,171,000. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,080,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Price Performance

AGRO stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $835.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Adecoagro Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.