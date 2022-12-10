PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,313 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,276.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.26.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

