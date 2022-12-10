DS Smith Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DS Smith Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 327.70 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,560.48. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 238.10 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.34 ($4.93).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.73) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.06) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
