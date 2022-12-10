BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MUC opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

