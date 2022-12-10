BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MUC opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

