BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE MUC opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
