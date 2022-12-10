Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,117,000 after buying an additional 404,137 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 241,991 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,953,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

