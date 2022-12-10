Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.5% annually over the last three years.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TGLS opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

