Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.5% annually over the last three years.
Tecnoglass Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TGLS opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $32.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.