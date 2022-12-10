BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

MUJ opened at $11.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

