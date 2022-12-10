BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
MUJ opened at $11.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
