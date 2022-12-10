Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

DDF stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

