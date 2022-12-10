Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
DDF stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.94.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
