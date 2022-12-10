BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

